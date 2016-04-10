Heavy Metal KidsFormed 1972
Heavy Metal Kids
1972
Heavy Metal Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heavy Metal Kids were a seventies British glam rock band. The band's founding frontman Gary Holton and guitarist Mickey Waller are dead.
Hangin' On
Heavy Metal Kids
Hangin' On
Hangin' On
Delirious
Heavy Metal Kids
Delirious
Delirious
We Gotta Go
Heavy Metal Kids
We Gotta Go
We Gotta Go
She's No Angel
Heavy Metal Kids
She's No Angel
She's No Angel
Uncontrollable
Heavy Metal Kids
Uncontrollable
Uncontrollable
