Stray DogFormed 1972. Disbanded 1976
Stray Dog
1972
Stray Dog Biography (Wikipedia)
Stray Dog were a blues-based hard rock band formed in Texas in the early 1970s. They recorded three albums before disbanding around 1976.
Stray Dog Tracks
The Historian
Stray Dog
The Historian
The Historian
Say My Name
Stray Dog
Say My Name
Say My Name
Chevrolet
Stray Dog
Chevrolet
Chevrolet
My Baby
Stray Dog
My Baby
My Baby
Step By Step
Stray Dog
Step By Step
Step By Step
