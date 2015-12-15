Bergen BarokkFormed 1994
Bergen Barokk is a Norwegian music ensemble that specializes in 17th and 18th century Western European music. They are supported by the city of Bergen and Arts Council Norway.
Trio Sonata No 11 in F major
Georg von Bertouch, Peter Spišský, Frode Thorsen & Bergen Barokk
Trio Sonata No 11 in F major
Trio Sonata No 11 in F major
Composer
Composer
Last played on
Locke nur, Erde, mit schmeichelndem Reize! (TVWV 1:1069) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Thomas C. Boysen, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Locke nur, Erde, mit schmeichelndem Reize! (TVWV 1:1069) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Thomas C. Boysen, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
Es ist ein schlechter Ruhm (TVWV 1:506; Bärenreiter No. 53) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Es ist ein schlechter Ruhm (TVWV 1:506; Bärenreiter No. 53) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
