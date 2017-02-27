Reignwolf is a Canadian indie/blues rock band.

Jordan Cook was raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. By age 15, he had a blues rock trio which performed at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival.

After recording an album under his own name, Seven Deadly Sins, Cook began recording in Memphis, Tennessee with Matt Chamberlain and Soundgarden's Ben Shepherd. Around 2012, Cook moved to Seattle and adopted the Reignwolf moniker. Cook’s first official show under the new name was at The Sunset Tavern in Ballard, Washington, with a new band featuring Joseph Braley and David "Stitch" Rapaport. Cook performs as both a one-man band accompanying his guitar with a kick drum, and with Rapaport and Braley.

Reignwolf appeared in the episode "What Would Phil Do?" of Cameron Crowe's Showtime series Roadies.

Reignwolf was declared one of "10 New Artists You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone in January 2014.

Reignwolf's single, "Are You Satisfied", plays over the closing credits of the pilot episode of the HBO series, "The Leftovers".