The PartisansUK punk band. Formed 1979
The Partisans
1979
The Partisans Biography
The Partisans are a punk rock band formed in Bridgend, in South Wales in early 1978, when all four members were in their early teens. They continued until 1984, having several hits on the UK Indie Chart. The band re-formed in the late 1990s.
The Partisans Tracks
Come Clean
The Partisans
Come Clean
Come Clean
Blind Ambition
The Partisans
Blind Ambition
Blind Ambition
