La Santa Cecilia is a Mexican-American band based in Los Angeles, California who play a blend of many forms of music, including cumbia, bossa nova, and boleros. The name La Santa Cecilia is based upon the patron saint of musicians, Saint Cecilia. For their full-length studio album, Treinta Días, the group won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2014.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia