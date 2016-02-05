La Santa CeciliaFormed 2007
La Santa Cecilia
2007
La Santa Cecilia
La Santa Cecilia is a Mexican-American band based in Los Angeles, California who play a blend of many forms of music, including cumbia, bossa nova, and boleros. The name La Santa Cecilia is based upon the patron saint of musicians, Saint Cecilia. For their full-length studio album, Treinta Días, the group won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2014.
Calaverita
