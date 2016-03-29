Bob Stanley (born 25 December 1964 in Horsham, Sussex, England) is a British musician, journalist, author, and film producer. He is a member of the indie pop/dance group Saint Etienne and has had a parallel career as a music journalist, writing for NME, Melody Maker, Mojo, The Guardian and The Times, as well as writing two books on music and football. He also has a career as a DJ and as a producer of record labels, and has collaborated on a series of films about London. His second publication, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!: The Story of Modern Pop, was published by Faber & Faber in 2013.