Bob Stanley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17f1d425-7282-4034-8c31-d50cb8ccbb5b
Bob Stanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Stanley (born 25 December 1964 in Horsham, Sussex, England) is a British musician, journalist, author, and film producer. He is a member of the indie pop/dance group Saint Etienne and has had a parallel career as a music journalist, writing for NME, Melody Maker, Mojo, The Guardian and The Times, as well as writing two books on music and football. He also has a career as a DJ and as a producer of record labels, and has collaborated on a series of films about London. His second publication, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!: The Story of Modern Pop, was published by Faber & Faber in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Stanley Performances & Interviews
- ‘It was exactly what I was hoping it would be’ - Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley on their first visit to New Yorkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64xz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64xz.jpg2016-03-29T12:53:00.000ZStuart Maconie and Bob Stanley discuss the band's first trip to New York and the sounds lost to the passing of time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pdcwn
‘It was exactly what I was hoping it would be’ - Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley on their first visit to New York
- Bob Stanley on his compilation of rare ghost-based tracks! Spooky!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0363nzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0363nzg.jpg2015-10-24T12:17:00.000ZBob Stanley talks to Stuart Maconie about his love of girl groups and a compilation of rare ghost-based tracks! Spooky!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0363mzp
Bob Stanley on his compilation of rare ghost-based tracks! Spooky!
- Bob Stanley chats with Gideon and Chrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0206tqj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0206tqj.jpg2014-06-02T16:23:00.000ZBritish musician, journalist and film producer Bob Stanley chats with Gideon and Chris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0206tsm
Bob Stanley chats with Gideon and Chris
- Bob Stanley speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jklng.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jklng.jpg2013-10-10T14:44:00.000ZSt Etienne's Bob Stanley chats to Radcliffe and Maconie about his new book.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jklqr
Bob Stanley speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Bob Stanley speaks to Janice Longhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hy1lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hy1lv.jpg2013-10-02T11:11:00.000ZSaint Etienne founder, journalist and author Bob Stanley catches up with Janice Long.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hy1nh
Bob Stanley speaks to Janice Long
Bob Stanley Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist