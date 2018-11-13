Mark DobellLay vicar & tenor
Mark Dobell
Mark Dobell Tracks
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
James MacMillan
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
Videns Dominus (Strathclyde Motets)
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Mark Dobell
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Henry Purcell
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
True Englishmen drink a good health (Catch No. 45) Z284 (1688)
Choir
Sleep
Rebecca Clarke
Sleep
Sleep
Beatus vir (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Beatus vir (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Beatus vir (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Choir
I will hearken
John Blow
I will hearken
I will hearken
Choir
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Deus in adiutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Orchestra
Choir
O ciechi, ciechi (Selva morale)
Claudio Monteverdi
O ciechi, ciechi (Selva morale)
O ciechi, ciechi (Selva morale)
Choir
The Far Theatricals of Day (excerpt)
St Bride's Church Fleet Street Choir, Robert Jones, Jonathan Dove, Onyx Brass, Mark Dobell & Benjamin Bayl
The Far Theatricals of Day (excerpt)
The Far Theatricals of Day (excerpt)
Performer
