Igor Morozov (born 1948) is a Russian-Ukrainian opera singer (baritone) (in Russian: Игорь Анатолевич Морозов)

Igor Morozov was born in Dnipropetrovsk in the Ukraine and started singing while still a child with professional orchestras. These concerts were broadcast by radio across the Soviet Union. At the age of 16, he left his hometown to study at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow. There, his first teacher was the bass Mark Reizen, the second Georgian barytone and People's Artist of the Georgian SSR, David Gamrekeli. Immediately after having finished his studies, young Morozov received a contract as a leading baritone to the Kirov Opera (today's Mariinsky Theater) and changed two years later to the leading opera house of the Soviet Union: the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Here he sang the great parts of Russian and Italian repertoire such as the title role in Eugene Onegin, Lionel in The Maid of Orleans (with Makvala Kasrashvili in the title role), Yeletzki in The Queen of Spades, Robert in Iolanta all by Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov's Misghir in The Snow Maiden (also recorded as CD), Andrey Bolkonsky in Prokofiev's War and Peace, Conte di Luna in Il trovatore, Gérmont in La traviata, Rodrigo in Don Carlo all by Verdi, Sharpless in Puccini's Madama Butterfly and Silvio in Leoncavallos I Pagliacci (on DVD with Galina Kalinina and Vladimir Atlantov). Morozov also sang many rare and new operas like Rodion Shchedrin's Dead Souls: the main part of Chichikov. Morozov used to be a frequent partner in concerts of the soprano Elena Obraztsova on TV.