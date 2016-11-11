Pauline Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Belinda Magnus (23 October 1953), better known as Pauline Black, is an English singer, actress and author.
In a music career spanning nearly 40 years, Black came to prominence in the late 1970s as the lead singer of the 2 Tone ska revival band the Selecter, which released four singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1970s and the 1980s, including "On My Radio", "Three Minute Hero", "Missing Words" and "The Whisper". Rolling Stone said of Black "Hands down, Pauline Black possessed the best voice that ever graced a 2-Tone release. Blessed with a bewitching soprano and dramatic panache, Black's voice reached plateaus that made every other musical detail sound like part of a backdrop painted just to set the stage for her entrance."
Black has also been an actress, with roles in films and television.
'Billie Holiday plays a large role in my life' - Pauline Black
"The first song I played on stage was in a folk club" - Pauline Black reveals her earliest musical inspirations
Pauline Black's My Generation
Pauline Black chats to Stuart Maconie
