Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe (March 1936 – May 11, 2007), often referred to as just Osadebe, was an Igbo Nigerian highlife musician from Atani. His career spanned over 40 years, and he is one of the best known Igbo highlife musicians. His best-known hit was the 1984 single "Osondi Owendi" (Igbo: One man's meat is another man's poison.), which established him as a leader in the highlife genre and was one of Nigeria's most popular records ever.