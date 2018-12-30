Blak Twang (born Tony Olabode, England) who also uses the pseudonyms of Taipanic and Tony Rotton, is a British rapper who grew up in Deptford, Lewisham, South-East London.

Twang is famed for his live performances all around the world and his ability, especially in his earlier recordings, to include various South London word usage and slang as well as locations without sounding too obvious, making him a firm favourite with English hip-hop fans as the original, "Hip-Hop Geezer".

His debut single was 1995's "What Goin' On". His debut album, Dettwork SouthEast (a pun on the rail company Network SouthEast) was sent out to the media for self-promotion but never released. It included "Real Estate" and the title track, "Dettwork SouthEast". His second album, 19 Long Time, also suffered from record label obstruction. The album included "Red Letters" and Roots Manuva collaboration, "Shhhoosh".

However, his 2002 album Kik Off was awarded full label release, and spawned several singles, the football themed "Kik Off", Twang anthem "So Rotton", and "Trixsta" (featuring Estelle), all of which achieved radio play and a degree of commercial success. In 2005 he released the album The Rotton Club, backed with the single "GCSE (Ghetto Children Sex Education)" featuring Twang's protégé (and Rottonus Records signee) K9. Twang also released another single from the album in late 2005, "Travellin" which featured Barrington Levy in the original album version, but the video featured the First Man Remix with female singer Tali.