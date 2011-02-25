The FinchesFormed 2004
The Finches
2004
The Finches Biography (Wikipedia)
The Finches is an American folk pop band, founded in San Francisco, California. The band's music originally rode the line between folk and pop, but developed a darker and more melodramatic style when singer-songwriter Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs relocated to Southern California.
The band released their debut album Human Like a House on January 30, 2007. In February 2008, Aaron Morgan moved from The Finches. John Garmon (drums) and Gerry Saucedo (bass) joined the group.They are a trio.
Band lineup (as of May 2010):
Cam Jones: Drums, backup vocals
Gerry Saucedo: Bass, vocals
Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs: Guitar, lead vocals.
