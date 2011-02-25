The Finches is an American folk pop band, founded in San Francisco, California. The band's music originally rode the line between folk and pop, but developed a darker and more melodramatic style when singer-songwriter Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs relocated to Southern California.

The band released their debut album Human Like a House on January 30, 2007. In February 2008, Aaron Morgan moved from The Finches. John Garmon (drums) and Gerry Saucedo (bass) joined the group.They are a trio.

Band lineup (as of May 2010):

Cam Jones: Drums, backup vocals

Gerry Saucedo: Bass, vocals

Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs: Guitar, lead vocals.