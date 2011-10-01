Ronnie VonBorn 17 July 1944
Ronaldo Nogueira (born July 17, 1944), better known as Ronnie Von, is a Brazilian singer, businessman and TV show host.
Ronnie became known in the 1960s associated with Brazilian rock, and since 2004 presents currently between Mondays and Fridays the TV night show Todo Seu (Portuguese for "All Yours") on TV Gazeta.
Meu Novo Cantar
Ronnie Von
Meu Novo Cantar
Meu Novo Cantar
O Carpinteiro
Ronnie Von
O Carpinteiro
