Vant (stylised as VANT) are a British punk rock band formed in 2014 by frontman and songwriter Mattie Vant. In 2015 Vant signed to Parlophone Records. The band announced an "indefinite hiatus" in 2017 to take effect at the end of their "Last Days of Punk" tour during November. The band released a new song propaganda machine in December of 2018 and teased new music in 2019.
propaganda machine
VANT
propaganda machine
Parking Lot
VANT
Parking Lot
Parking Lot
Last played on
Chained To The Rhythm (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23rd Feb 2017)
VANT
Chained To The Rhythm (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23rd Feb 2017)
Karma Seeker
VANT
Karma Seeker
Karma Seeker
Last played on
Chained To The Rhythm
VANT
Chained To The Rhythm
Do You Know Me?
VANT
Do You Know Me?
Do You Know Me (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23rd Feb 2017)
VANT
Do You Know Me (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, 23rd Feb 2017)
Lampoon
VANT
Lampoon
Lampoon
Last played on
PEACE & LOVE
VANT
PEACE & LOVE
PEACE & LOVE
Last played on
Fly-By Alien
VANT
Fly-By Alien
Fly-By Alien
Last played on
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-27T20:53:20
27
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
14:05
Reading
