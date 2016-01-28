Vant (stylised as VANT) are a British punk rock band formed in 2014 by frontman and songwriter Mattie Vant. In 2015 Vant signed to Parlophone Records. The band announced an "indefinite hiatus" in 2017 to take effect at the end of their "Last Days of Punk" tour during November. The band released a new song propaganda machine in December of 2018 and teased new music in 2019.