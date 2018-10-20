Chanté Torrane Moore (born February 17, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, television personality, and author. Rising to fame in the late 1990s, Moore established herself as an R&B vocalist.

Her debut studio album Precious was released in 1992. The album was certified certified gold by the RIAA on November 14, 1994, in the United States, spawning such R&B hits as "Love's Taken Over" and "It's Alright". Released in 1994, her second album, A Love Supreme, did not achieve the same success as her debut album.

In 1999, her third album, This Moment Is Mine, was released. The album included "Chanté's Got a Man", her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B chart, which became her signature song and her best charting song to date. She then released three more solo studio albums, Exposed (2000) Love the Woman (2008), Moore Is More (2013) and two collaborative albums Things That Lovers Do (2003), Uncovered/Covered (2006), both with Kenny Lattimore.

Aside from her success in music, Moore became a television personality in 2013, being involved in TV One's reality series R&B Divas: Los Angeles for three seasons before it was cancelled.