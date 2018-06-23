Kate Robbins & BeyondBorn 21 August 1958
Kate Robbins & Beyond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039qbf7.jpg
1958-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17e314f1-305d-446b-bba8-f56e64672ae8
Kate Robbins & Beyond Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Robbins (born 21 August 1958 in Margate, Kent) is an English actress, comedian, singer and songwriter. She came to prominence in the early 1980s when she scored a No.2 hit on the UK Charts with the song "More Than in Love", while she was appearing in the TV soap opera Crossroads. She went on to become a prolific voice actress, most notably for nine years with the satirical show Spitting Image.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kate Robbins & Beyond Tracks
Sort by
More Than In Love
Kate Robbins & Beyond
More Than In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbf7.jpglink
More Than In Love
Last played on
More Than In Love
Kate Robbins
More Than In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbcb.jpglink
More Than In Love
Last played on
More Than I Love You
Kate Robbins & Beyond
More Than I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbf7.jpglink
More Than I Love You
Last played on
Lost For Words
Kate Robbins & Beyond
Lost For Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbf7.jpglink
Lost For Words
Last played on
Soho Nights
Kate Robbins & Beyond
Soho Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qbf7.jpglink
Soho Nights
Last played on
Kate Robbins & Beyond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist