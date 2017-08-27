Jerome RichardsonBorn 15 November 1920. Died 23 June 2000
Jerome Richardson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17e2ae06-6200-476c-b904-43ac1e7a092c
Jerome Richardson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome Richardson (December 25, 1920 – June 23, 2000) was an American jazz musician, tenor saxophonist, and flute player, who also played soprano sax, alto sax, baritone sax, clarinet, bass clarinet, alto flute and piccolo. He played with Charles Mingus, Lionel Hampton, Billy Eckstine the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Big Band, Kenny Burrell, and later with Earl Hines' small band.
Richardson was born in Oakland, California, and died in Englewood, New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerome Richardson Tracks
Sort by
That's A Woman
Jerome Richardson
That's A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's A Woman
Last played on
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Gunslinging Bird
Ensemble
Last played on
I Never Knew
Jerome Richardson
I Never Knew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Never Knew
Last played on
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quintessence
Last played on
Shorty George
Jerome Richardson
Shorty George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shorty George
Last played on
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Winchester Cathedral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Winchester Cathedral
Composer
Last played on
Rebecca
Big Joe Turner
Rebecca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Rebecca
Last played on
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Fingers
Last played on
Etude
Pepper Adams
Etude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmd.jpglink
Etude
Last played on
Poinciana
Jerome Richardson
Poinciana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poinciana
Last played on
Barbara
Tom Harrell
Barbara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Barbara
Last played on
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwq.jpglink
Gates Steps Out
Last played on
Alpha
Jerome Richardson
Alpha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alpha
Last played on
Jerome Richardson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist