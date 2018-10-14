AtreyuUS metalcore band. Formed 1998
Atreyu Biography (Wikipedia)
Atreyu is an American metalcore band from Orange County, California, formed in 1998. The band consists of vocalist Alex Varkatzas, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Marc "Porter" McKnight, and drummer/vocalist Brandon Saller.
They have released seven studio albums: Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses (2002), The Curse (2004), A Death-Grip On Yesterday (2006), Lead Sails Paper Anchor (2007), Congregation of the Damned (2009), Long Live (2015) and In Our Wake (2018)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Atreyu Tracks
House Of Gold
In Our Wake
When Two Are One
Ex's And Oh's
Do You Know Who You Are?
Start To Break
Long Live
So Others May Live
Falling Down
Lonely
Right Side Of The Bed
Bleeding Is A Luxury
Black Days Begin
Storm Will Pass
