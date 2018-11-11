Aaron LinesBorn 17 November 1977
Aaron Lines
Anthony Aaron Lines (born November 17, 1977) is a Canadian country musician. Active since 2001, he has recorded for RCA Nashville, BNA and On Ramp Records, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs charts in the United States.
