Jane Sheldon is a Sydney-born Australian soprano, largely based in New York City. She was nominated for the 2013 ARIA Award for Best Classical Album for the album North + South which was recorded with Genevieve Lang (harp) and the Acacia Quartet.

Eliza's Aria from Elena Kats-Chernin's ballet Wild Swans was first recorded by Sheldon. This recording was used in a series of television and cinema advertisements for British bank Lloyds TSB, and then as the theme music for Phillip Adams' ABC Radio National programme Late Night Live. In 2018, Sheldon performed in the premiere of Damien Ricketson's wordless opera The Howling Girls, directed by Adena Jacobs at Carriageworks.