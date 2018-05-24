Jane SheldonAustralian-American soprano
Jane Sheldon
Jane Sheldon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Sheldon is a Sydney-born Australian soprano, largely based in New York City. She was nominated for the 2013 ARIA Award for Best Classical Album for the album North + South which was recorded with Genevieve Lang (harp) and the Acacia Quartet.
Eliza's Aria from Elena Kats-Chernin's ballet Wild Swans was first recorded by Sheldon. This recording was used in a series of television and cinema advertisements for British bank Lloyds TSB, and then as the theme music for Phillip Adams' ABC Radio National programme Late Night Live. In 2018, Sheldon performed in the premiere of Damien Ricketson's wordless opera The Howling Girls, directed by Adena Jacobs at Carriageworks.
Jane Sheldon Tracks
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Eliza Aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza Aria
Eliza Aria
Wild Swans: Eliza Aria
Elena Katz-Chernin, Jane Sheldon, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra & Ola Rudner
Wild Swans: Eliza Aria
Wild Swans: Eliza Aria
Composer
Composer
Eliza's Aria from the Wild Swans Ballet Suite
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Eliza's Aria from the Wild Swans Ballet Suite
Eliza's Aria from the Wild Swans Ballet Suite
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Tasmanian S O, Elena Kats-Chernin, Ola Rudner & Jane Sheldon
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Performer
Performer
