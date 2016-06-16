ChamberlainUS indie rock band from Indiana. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2000
Chamberlain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17de431b-7958-4d0f-b33f-ea538ebc5aef
Chamberlain Biography (Wikipedia)
Chamberlain is an indie rock band from Indianapolis & Bloomington, Indiana, previously having been known as Split Lip, they changed their name and their general sound away from post-hardcore punk in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chamberlain Tracks
Sort by
Rattlesnakes
Tori Amos
Rattlesnakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkb8.jpglink
Rattlesnakes
Last played on
Sitting Here
Chamberlain
Sitting Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting Here
Last played on
Chamberlain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist