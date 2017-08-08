Ronnie LangBorn 24 July 1927
Ronnie Lang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17ddd22e-232d-484b-b85e-ed6b0ad9468d
Ronnie Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnie Lang (sometimes spelled Ronny; born July 24, 1929) is an American jazz alto saxophonist. His professional début was with Hoagy Carmichael's Teenagers. He also played with Earle Spencer (1946), Ike Carpenter, and Skinnay Ennis (1947). Lang gained attention during his two tenures with Les Brown's Orchestra (1949–50 and 1953–56). He recorded with the Dave Pell Octet in the mid-1950s. During this time he attended Los Angeles State College of Applied Arts and Sciences studying music and woodwinds. In 1958 he became a prolific studio musician in Los Angeles, often employed by Henry Mancini. Lang also recorded with Pete Rugolo (1956), Bob Thiele (1975), and Peggy Lee (1975).
Ronnie Lang Tracks
How Come
Ronnie Lang
How Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Come
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
Shifting Gears
