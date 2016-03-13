TroumAmbient/drone project. Formed 1997
Troum Biography (Wikipedia)
Troum is a German project of drone music, ambient music, noise music, and experimental music. It was founded in the late 1990s by Stefan Knappe (a.k.a. Baraka[H]) and Martin Gitschel (a.k.a. Glit[S]ch). It is sometimes considered to be the follow-up project to Maeror Tri. Stefan Knappe is also the founder and owner of Drone Records.
Troum Tracks
Somnolenz
Troum
Somnolenz
Somnolenz
