Troum is a German project of drone music, ambient music, noise music, and experimental music. It was founded in the late 1990s by Stefan Knappe (a.k.a. Baraka[H]) and Martin Gitschel (a.k.a. Glit[S]ch). It is sometimes considered to be the follow-up project to Maeror Tri. Stefan Knappe is also the founder and owner of Drone Records.