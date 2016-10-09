Pavlov’s DogFormed 1972
Pavlov’s Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17db8438-f314-46ea-98e3-8a116c38d504
Pavlov’s Dog Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavlov's Dog is a 1970s progressive rock/AOR band formed in St. Louis, Missouri in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pavlov’s Dog Tracks
Sort by
Episode
Pavlov’s Dog
Episode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Episode
Last played on
Julia
Pavlov’s Dog
Julia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Julia
Last played on
Pavlov’s Dog Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist