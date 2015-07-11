Doc Goldberg
Doc Goldberg was a jazz bassist. He played in the Glenn Miller Orchestra and the Will Bradley Trio, alongside Freddie Slack on piano and Ray McKinley on drums. Before that, he played in George Hall's orchestra. He also played bass for George Paxton and His Orchestra.
Bassist and photographer Milt Hinton may also have used the name "Doc Goldberg" as a pseudonym.
