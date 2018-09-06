Moodymann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02sx4vv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17d69e72-9cf2-496f-aa64-ba238de2087e
Moodymann Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Dixon Jr., better known by his stage name Moodymann, is an American musician based in Detroit, Michigan. He is an owner of KDJ Records. He is a member of 3 Chairs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moodymann Tracks
Sort by
Why Do U Feel
Moodymann
Why Do U Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Why Do U Feel
Last played on
I Need You So Much (feat. Roberta Sweed)
Moodymann
I Need You So Much (feat. Roberta Sweed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
I Need You So Much (feat. Roberta Sweed)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Desire (feat. José James)
Moodymann
Desire (feat. José James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Desire (feat. José James)
Last played on
Pitch Black Reunion
Moodymann
Pitch Black Reunion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Pitch Black Reunion
Last played on
Got Me Coming Back Rite Now
Moodymann
Got Me Coming Back Rite Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Got Me Coming Back Rite Now
Last played on
Dem Young Sconies
Moodymann
Dem Young Sconies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Dem Young Sconies
Last played on
Technologystolemyvinyl
Moodymann
Technologystolemyvinyl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Technologystolemyvinyl
Last played on
Sloppy Cosmic
Moodymann
Sloppy Cosmic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Sloppy Cosmic
Last played on
Don't You Want My Love
Moodymann
Don't You Want My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Don't You Want My Love
Last played on
No
Moodymann
No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
No
Last played on
I'm Doing Fine
Moodymann
I'm Doing Fine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
I'm Doing Fine
Last played on
Spoken Word
Moodymann
Spoken Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Spoken Word
Last played on
THE THIRD TRACK
Moodymann
THE THIRD TRACK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
THE THIRD TRACK
Last played on
I Can't Kick This Feeling When It Hits
Moodymann
I Can't Kick This Feeling When It Hits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
I Can't Kick This Feeling When It Hits
Last played on
Passionfruit (feat. Moodymann)
Drake
Passionfruit (feat. Moodymann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Passionfruit (feat. Moodymann)
Last played on
Hangover (Moodymann Mix) (feat. Charlotte OC)
Moodymann
Hangover (Moodymann Mix) (feat. Charlotte OC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Hangover (Moodymann Mix) (feat. Charlotte OC)
Last played on
Shades Of Jae
Moodymann
Shades Of Jae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Shades Of Jae
Last played on
Deep Laugh (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Moodymann
Deep Laugh (Billy Turner Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Deep Laugh (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Last played on
Come 2 Me
Moodymann
Come 2 Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Come 2 Me
Last played on
Unknown Edit
Moodymann
Unknown Edit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Unknown Edit
Last played on
Come To Me
Moodymann
Come To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Come To Me
Last played on
Mahogany Brown
Moodymann
Mahogany Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Mahogany Brown
Last played on
Tea Leaf Dancers (Moodymann Edit) (feat. Andreya Triana)
Flying Lotus
Tea Leaf Dancers (Moodymann Edit) (feat. Andreya Triana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
Tea Leaf Dancers (Moodymann Edit) (feat. Andreya Triana)
Last played on
Touch Your Body
Felix da Housecat
Touch Your Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsn.jpglink
Touch Your Body
Last played on
Touch Your Body
Felix da Housecat
Touch Your Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsn.jpglink
Touch Your Body
Last played on
J.A.N. (Short Version)
Moodymann
J.A.N. (Short Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
J.A.N. (Short Version)
Last played on
Too Late To Change The Past
Pollyn
Too Late To Change The Past
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Too Late To Change The Past
Last played on
Meanwhile Back At Home
Moodymann
Meanwhile Back At Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Meanwhile Back At Home
Last played on
Live In LA 1998
Moodymann
Live In LA 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Live In LA 1998
Last played on
I Guess U Never Been Lonely (Dub)
Moodymann
I Guess U Never Been Lonely (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
I Guess U Never Been Lonely (Dub)
Last played on
Freeki Mutha
Moodymann
Freeki Mutha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Freeki Mutha
Last played on
U Can Dance If U Want 2
Moodymann
U Can Dance If U Want 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
U Can Dance If U Want 2
Last played on
Sunday Hotel
Moodymann
Sunday Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
Sunday Hotel
Last played on
I Need You So Much
Moodymann
I Need You So Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4vv.jpglink
I Need You So Much
Last played on
Moodymann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist