Miloslav Kabeláč (1 August 1908 – 17 September 1979) was a prominent Czech composer and conductor. Miloslav Kabeláč belongs to the foremost Czech symphonists, whose work is sometimes compared with Antonín Dvořák's and Bohuslav Martinů's. In the totalitarian period Kabeláč's work found itself on the periphery of official attention and was performed only sporadically and in a limited choice of compositions.