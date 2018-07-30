Christine Kane is the founder and CEO of Uplevel You™—a business-coaching company that speaks directly to the growing class of sensitive, idea-driven, aggression-averse entrepreneurs (a class she counts herself a member of). Kane’s Strategy-and-Soul approach to business—less focus on conquering the world, more focus on mindset, energy, and authenticity in building profitability—has attracted tens of thousands of entrepreneurs across the globe to Uplevel's suite of online courses, live retreats, and select masterminds. The company is based in Asheville, North Carolina

Uplevel You was a natural evolution from Kane’s fifteen-year career in the music industry. An American folk singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist, Kane produced seven albums under her own label, Firepink—selling more than 100,000 copies. Her album “Rain & Mud & Wild & Green” (2002) was named Best Folk Album by Borders Books and Music. Her concert DVD, Live at the Diana Wortham Theater won a Telly Award. And Country star Kathy Mattea recorded Kane’s song “Right Out of Nowhere” (written with Steve Seskin). Kane has appeared with John Mayer, The Beach Boys, Los Lobos, Nanci Griffith, and Shawn Colvin, among many others.