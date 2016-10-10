Cristobal Tapia de VeerBorn 1973
1973
Juan Cristobal Tapia de Veer, also known as Cristo, is a Chilean-born Canadian film and television score composer, arranger, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He is mostly known for his music to the British TV series Utopia, for which he won an RTS Craft & Design Award in the best original score category in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
