Nizlopi were an English folk and alternative duo formed in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire by Luke Concannon on vocals, guitar and bodhrán and John Parker on double bass, human beatbox and backing vocals.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia