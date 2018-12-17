Nizlopi
Nizlopi Biography (Wikipedia)
Nizlopi were an English folk and alternative duo formed in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire by Luke Concannon on vocals, guitar and bodhrán and John Parker on double bass, human beatbox and backing vocals.
Nizlopi Tracks
JCB
JCB Song
JCB Song (clip)
The JCB Song
Flooded Quarry
I'm Alive Again
All My Life
Fly
Home
Girls
