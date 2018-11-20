Elin PritchardSoprano
Elin Pritchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17c13c5d-cf19-49c4-a6ea-3706a54d936b
Elin Pritchard Tracks
Sort by
Levanti Sol (Aprés un rêve)
Gabriel Fauré
Levanti Sol (Aprés un rêve)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Levanti Sol (Aprés un rêve)
Flickan kom ifrån sin älsklings mote [The maiden's tryst] (5 Songs Op)
Jean Sibelius
Flickan kom ifrån sin älsklings mote [The maiden's tryst] (5 Songs Op)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Flickan kom ifrån sin älsklings mote [The maiden's tryst] (5 Songs Op)
The Pledge of Love (5 Moravian duets, Op 32, No 5)
Antonín Dvořák
The Pledge of Love (5 Moravian duets, Op 32, No 5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
The Pledge of Love (5 Moravian duets, Op 32, No 5)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enz2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-03T20:39:18
3
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist