Martha ReevesBorn 18 July 1941
Martha Reeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdz3.jpg
1941-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17bc1a91-bf62-479d-9159-6dcd245b6266
Martha Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Rose Reeves (born July 18, 1941) is an American R&B and pop singer and former politician, and is the lead singer of the Motown girl group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. They scored over a dozen hit singles, including "Come and Get These Memories", "Nowhere to Run", "Heat Wave", "Jimmy Mack", and their signature "Dancing In The Street". From 2005 until 2009, Reeves served as an elected council woman for the city of Detroit, Michigan.
Martha Reeves Performances & Interviews
- Funk Family Tree: US3 - Bobby Womackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bdv30.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bdv30.jpg2016-10-08T18:45:00.000ZThe Funk Family Tree branches out from US3 to Bobby Womack. Where next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bdv32
Funk Family Tree: US3 - Bobby Womack
- Martha's Musings: Growing Up With 10 Siblingshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031phxp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031phxp.jpg2015-09-05T19:47:00.000ZMartha Reeves muses on what it was like growing up as one of eleven children...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p031phxx
Martha's Musings: Growing Up With 10 Siblings
- Martha's Musings: My Rivalry With The Supremeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0312p7c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0312p7c.jpg2015-08-29T16:29:00.000ZMartha Reeves opens up about the rivalry between her and The Supremes...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0312p7s
Martha's Musings: My Rivalry With The Supremes
- Martha's Musings: Berry Gordy's Hotdog Testhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z2wwh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z2wwh.jpg2015-08-08T17:30:00.000ZMartha talks about Berry Gordy's famous "hotdog test", and the story behind her singing Marvin Gaye's 'Dancing In The Street'...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z2wws
Martha's Musings: Berry Gordy's Hotdog Test
- Martha's Musings: How Did Stevie Wonder Get His Name?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02y11n5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02y11n5.jpg2015-07-25T14:06:00.000ZMartha Reeves shares a story with Craig about how Stevie Wonder got his name...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02y11px
Martha's Musings: How Did Stevie Wonder Get His Name?
- Martha Reeves Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xfhvh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xfhvh.jpg2015-07-18T19:55:00.000ZMartha Reeves talks to Craig about her funk 'n' soul career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02xfhyb
Martha Reeves Interview
Martha Reeves Tracks
Dancing In The Street
Dancing In The Street
Dancing In The Street
Nowhere To Run
Nowhere To Run
Nowhere To Run
Jimmy Mack
Jimmy Mack
Jimmy Mack
Love is Like A Heatwave
Love is Like A Heatwave
Love is Like A Heatwave
No One There
No One There
No One There
Third Finger Left Hand
Third Finger Left Hand
Third Finger Left Hand
Love is Like A Heatwave
Love is Like A Heatwave
Love is Like A Heatwave
