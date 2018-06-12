Johnnie WrightUS country music singer-songwriter. Born 13 May 1914. Died 27 September 2011
Johnnie Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17b76bb5-55e6-4e50-a4f5-7615936adc60
Johnnie Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie Robert Wright Jr. (May 13, 1914 – September 27, 2011), known by his stage name Johnnie Wright, was an American country music singer-songwriter, who spent much of his career working with Jack Anglin as the popular duo Johnnie & Jack, and was also the husband of country music star Kitty Wells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnnie Wright Tracks
Sort by
We'll Stick Together
Kitty Wells
We'll Stick Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Stick Together
Last played on
Hello Vietnam
Johnnie Wright
Hello Vietnam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Vietnam
Last played on
We'll Stick Together
Johnnie Wright
We'll Stick Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Stick Together
Last played on
Johnnie Wright Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist