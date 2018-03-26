The Kinks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kinks are an English rock band formed in Muswell Hill, North London, in 1964 by brothers Ray and Dave Davies. They are regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the 1960s. The band emerged during the height of British rhythm and blues and Merseybeat, and were briefly part of the British Invasion of the United States until their touring ban in 1965 (as a result of constant fighting between the brothers). Their third single, the Ray Davies-penned "You Really Got Me", became an international hit, topping the charts in the United Kingdom and reaching the Top 10 in the United States. Their music was influenced by a wide range of genres, including rhythm and blues, British music hall, folk and country. They gained a reputation for reflecting English culture and lifestyle, fuelled by Ray Davies' observational writing style, and are considered one of the most influential groups of the period.
Early works included albums such as Face to Face (1966), Something Else (1967), The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society (1968), Arthur (1969), Lola Versus Powerman (1970), Muswell Hillbillies (1971), along with their accompanying singles. After a fallow period in the mid-1970s, the band experienced a revival during the late 1970s and early 1980s with their albums Sleepwalker (1977), Misfits (1978), Low Budget (1979), Give the People What They Want (1981) and State of Confusion (1983). In addition, groups such as Van Halen, the Jam, the Knack, the Pretenders and the Fall covered their songs, helping to boost the Kinks' record sales. In the 1990s, Britpop acts such as Blur and Oasis cited the band as a major influence.
Ray Davies: "I wrote Sunny Afternoon for my Dad to sing, but he preferred You Really Got Me"
2016-07-07
Ray talks to Steve about his career, The Kinks and the hit musical 'Sunny Afternoon'.
Ray Davies in conversation with Stuart Maconie
2015-10-19
Ray Davies of the Kinks speaks with Stuart Maconie about the band's early years.
Sunny Afternoon Cast Live in Session
2015-06-14
The Olivier award winning stars of the hit Kinks musical perform two songs for Sir Terry
The Kinks
2014-11-26
The Muswell Hillbillies chat to Brian about their music and their style
The Kinks: You Really Got Me
2014-08-25
Noel Gallagher describes why it's just so fun to play this particular Kinks riff!
Ray Davies sings This Time Tomorrow
2012-11-26
Live at Maida Vale, Ray Davies sings The Kinks' This Time Tomorrow, from the album Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One.
Ray Davies on the anger in The Kinks' Muswell Hillbillies (featuring performance exclusive)
2012-11-26
Ray Davies tells John Wilson about the influences in The Kinks' album Muswell Hillbillies.
Ray Davies: "Dedicated Follower of Fashion was written out of anger"
2012-11-26
Ray Davies says he wrote Dedicated Follower of Fashion after a dispute over his flares.
