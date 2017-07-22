Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17b2426a-0e0e-4d5e-b92e-82f40a391c8c
Tracks
Sort by
The Sandpaper Ballet
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
The Sandpaper Ballet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sandpaper Ballet
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Sleigh Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
The Typewriter
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
The Typewriter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Typewriter
Last played on
Blue Tango
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Blue Tango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Tango
Last played on
Buglers Holiday
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Buglers Holiday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buglers Holiday
Last played on
Belle Of The Ball
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Belle Of The Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgotten Dreams
Leroy Anderson & His Pops Orchestra
Forgotten Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgotten Dreams
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist