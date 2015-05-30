Ira Coleman (born April 29, 1956, Stockholm, Sweden) is a French-American jazz bassist.

Educated at the Berklee College of Music, he appears on four albums by Paris-based pianist Laurent de Wilde and has worked with artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Milt Jackson, Ulf Wakenius, John Esposito, Joanne Brackeen, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Tony Williams, Ayọ and Antonio Farao.