Ira ColemanBorn 29 April 1956
Ira Coleman
Ira Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ira Coleman (born April 29, 1956, Stockholm, Sweden) is a French-American jazz bassist.
Educated at the Berklee College of Music, he appears on four albums by Paris-based pianist Laurent de Wilde and has worked with artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Milt Jackson, Ulf Wakenius, John Esposito, Joanne Brackeen, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Tony Williams, Ayọ and Antonio Farao.
Ira Coleman Tracks
I Loves You Porgy
Laurent de Wilde
I Loves You Porgy
I Loves You Porgy
