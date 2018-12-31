N-Trance are a British electronic music group who were formed by Kevin O'Toole and Dale Longworth in 1991. The group has sold over 5 million records worldwide and some of their hit singles include "Set You Free", "Forever", as well as covers of the popular 1970s disco songs "Stayin' Alive", "D.I.S.C.O.", "Shake Ya Body , and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?".