David DrakeUS author. Born 24 September 1945
David Drake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17ab7edb-f5a9-43c2-8ac0-ae46aa8fa290
David Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
David Drake (born September 24, 1945) is an American author of science fiction and fantasy literature. A Vietnam War veteran who has worked as a lawyer, he is now a writer in the military science fiction genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Drake Tracks
Sort by
David Drake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist