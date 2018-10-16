Paul ArthursBorn 23 June 1965
Paul Arthurs
1965-06-23
Paul Arthurs Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Benjamin "Bonehead" Arthurs (born 23 June 1965) is an English musician and one of the founding members of the English rock band Oasis, best known as their rhythm guitar and occasional keyboard player from 1991–1999.
Paul Arthurs Tracks
Live Forever
Noel Gallagher
Live Forever
Live Forever
Up in the Sky
Paul Arthurs
Up in the Sky
Up in the Sky
Columbia
Paul Arthurs
Columbia
Columbia
