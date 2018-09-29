Mr. GUK tech house producer Colin McBean
Mr. G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/17a0a378-b6a8-4308-8be7-cafe86207809
Mr. G Tracks
Sort by
G's Riddem
Mr. G
G's Riddem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
G's Riddem
Last played on
Transient
Mr. G
Transient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transient
Last played on
E.C.G.'ed
Mr. G
E.C.G.'ed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.C.G.'ed
Last played on
Got That Swing
Mr. G
Got That Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got That Swing
Last played on
Transient
Mr. G
Transient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transient
Last played on
Womb
Mr. G
Womb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Womb
Last played on
Lot To Say
Mr. G
Lot To Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lot To Say
Last played on
Nothin' Cause We Are Strong
Mr. G
Nothin' Cause We Are Strong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothin' Cause We Are Strong
Last played on
Mango Came Round
Mr. G
Mango Came Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mango Came Round
Last played on
Daily Prayer
Mr. G
Daily Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daily Prayer
Last played on
Hear Me Out
Mr. G
Hear Me Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hear Me Out
Last played on
Side Winder (Mr G's Low Winder Dub)
Halcyon Daze
Side Winder (Mr G's Low Winder Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side Winder (Mr G's Low Winder Dub)
Last played on
Moments
Mr. G
Moments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moments
Last played on
Space-Bassed
Mr. G
Space-Bassed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space-Bassed
Last played on
Old Crook
Mr. G
Old Crook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Crook
Last played on
E.C.G.'ed (Rekid Remix)
Mr. G
E.C.G.'ed (Rekid Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.C.G.'ed (Rekid Remix)
Last played on
Clean & Out
Mr. G
Clean & Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clean & Out
Last played on
So Sexy (feat. Konshens)
Mr. G
So Sexy (feat. Konshens)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Sexy (feat. Konshens)
Last played on
Jiggle Up
Mr. G
Jiggle Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jiggle Up
Last played on
Jiggle Up (WET UP RIDDIM)
Mr. G
Jiggle Up (WET UP RIDDIM)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jiggle Up (WET UP RIDDIM)
Last played on
We Never Like The 1st
Mr. G
We Never Like The 1st
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Never Like The 1st
Last played on
We Never Like Dem First
Mr. G
We Never Like Dem First
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Never Like Dem First
Last played on
U Askin'? (Marcel Dettmann Remix) [Rekids]
Mr. G
U Askin'? (Marcel Dettmann Remix) [Rekids]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swaggerific
Mr. G
Swaggerific
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swaggerific
Last played on
Lightz (G Out Dub)
Mr. G
Lightz (G Out Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightz (G Out Dub)
Last played on
Mr. G Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist