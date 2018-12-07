Ladislav Slovák (September 10, 1919, Veľké Leváre – July 22, 1999, Bratislava) was a Slovak conductor.

He was a long-time director of the Slovak Philharmonic, taking over the job from his teacher and mentor Václav Talich. Amongst his most important recordings is the entire collection of Dmitri Shostakovich's fifteen symphonies, published by Naxos Records. He studied at Leningrad under the great Russian conductor Yevgeny Mravinsky, and met there Shostakovich while participating in rehearsals of his music by Mravinsky in presence of the composer.

His daughter, Kamila Magálová, née Slováková, is one of Slovakia's best known theater actresses and a member of the Slovak National Theatre.