Ladislav Slovák Born 10 September 1919. Died 22 July 1999
Ladislav Slovák
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1919-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/179d656b-6001-4308-a0e8-cc9ed261639f
Ladislav Slovák Biography (Wikipedia)
Ladislav Slovák (September 10, 1919, Veľké Leváre – July 22, 1999, Bratislava) was a Slovak conductor.
He was a long-time director of the Slovak Philharmonic, taking over the job from his teacher and mentor Václav Talich. Amongst his most important recordings is the entire collection of Dmitri Shostakovich's fifteen symphonies, published by Naxos Records. He studied at Leningrad under the great Russian conductor Yevgeny Mravinsky, and met there Shostakovich while participating in rehearsals of his music by Mravinsky in presence of the composer.
His daughter, Kamila Magálová, née Slováková, is one of Slovakia's best known theater actresses and a member of the Slovak National Theatre.
Ladislav Slovák Tracks
Symphony No.6, Op 44
Alexander Moyzes
Symphony No.6, Op 44
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No.6, Op 44
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in B flat Major (Op.18)
Alexander Moyzes
Symphony No 3 in B flat Major (Op.18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No 3 in B flat Major (Op.18)
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in F major (Op.10)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No.1 in F major (Op.10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony No.1 in F major (Op.10)
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 7 Op.50
Alexander Moyzes
Symphony no. 7 Op.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Symphony no. 7 Op.50
Last played on
Symphony no. 7 in C major Op.60 (Leningrad): 1st movement; Allegretto
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 7 in C major Op.60 (Leningrad): 1st movement; Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony no. 7 in C major Op.60 (Leningrad): 1st movement; Allegretto
Last played on
