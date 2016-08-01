Cyril OrnadelBorn 2 December 1924. Died 22 June 2011
Cyril Ornadel
1924-12-02
Cyril Ornadel Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril Ornadel (2 December 1924 – 22 June 2011) was a British conductor, songwriter and composer, chiefly in musical theatre. He worked regularly with David Croft, the television writer, director and producer, as well as Norman Newell and Hal Shaper. He was awarded the Gold Badge of Merit by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for services to British Music and won a total of four Ivor Novello Awards.
Cyril Ornadel Tracks
Edward The Seventh
Cyril Ornadel
Edward The Seventh
Edward The Seventh
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
Ensemble
‘On the Street Where You Live’, from My Fair Lady
Frederick Loewe
‘On the Street Where You Live’, from My Fair Lady
‘On the Street Where You Live’, from My Fair Lady
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Percy Faith
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
