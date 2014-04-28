Gonga is a heavy stoner rock band based in Bristol, UK, formed in early 1998 by George Elgie, Thomas Elgie and William Smalley as Octane Bud. They were later joined by Joe Volk (vocals) in 2001 when the trio were offered their first gig at Shambala Festival. They signed to Invada Records in 2002 and released their debut album in 2003. Smalley left the band in 2004 and was replaced by Hugo Morgan. Morgan then left and was replaced by Hallam Kite in January 2006. The band recorded their second album, only for Kite to leave and be replaced by Peter Theobalds. In 2007 Volk left the band, was replaced by Matt Williams, who then left several months later. Theobalds left a few months after that and was replaced by Latch Manghat on bass. They are currently an instrumental three-piece.