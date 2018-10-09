Randy MeisnerBorn 8 March 1946
Randy Meisner
1946-03-08
Randy Meisner Biography (Wikipedia)
Randall Herman Meisner (born March 8, 1946) is a retired American musician, singer, songwriter and founding member of the Eagles. Throughout his professional musical career, Meisner's main role was that of bassist and backing high-harmony vocalist as both a group member and session musician. He co-wrote the Eagles hit song "Take It to the Limit", which he also sang.
