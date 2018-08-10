Shep PettiboneBorn 10 July 1959
Shep Pettibone
1959-07-10
Shep Pettibone Biography (Wikipedia)
Shep Pettibone (born July 10, 1959) is an American record producer, remixer, songwriter and club DJ, one of the most prolific of the 1980s.
Shep Pettibone Tracks
Where's The Party (Remix)
Madonna
Where's The Party (Remix)
Where's The Party (Remix)
Vogue
Madonna
Vogue
Vogue
