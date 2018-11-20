Salah RagabBorn 1936. Died 3 July 2008
Salah Ragab
1936
Salah Ragab Biography (Wikipedia)
Salah Ragab (Arabic: صلاح رجب) was an Egyptian drummer and musician credited with founding Egyptian jazz.
Salah Ragab Tracks
Neveen
Last played on
Egypt Strut
Last played on
