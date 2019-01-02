The Spencer Davis GroupFormed 1963. Disbanded 1969
The Spencer Davis Group
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn50.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/178fdfdf-e02e-4608-9b51-e53471e28a58
The Spencer Davis Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spencer Davis Group are a British rock band formed in Birmingham in 1963, by Spencer Davis with Steve Winwood and his brother, Muff Winwood. Their best known songs include the UK number ones "Somebody Help Me" and "Keep on Running" (both written by reggae musician Jackie Edwards), "I'm a Man" and "Gimme Some Lovin'", which reached #2 in the UK and #7 in the US.
Steve Winwood left in 1967 to form Traffic before joining Blind Faith, then forging a career as a solo artist. After releasing a few more singles, the band ceased activity in 1968. They briefly reunited from 1973 to 1974 and Davis restarted a new group in 2006.
The Spencer Davis Group Tracks
Keep On Running





Gimme Some Lovin'





I'm A Man





Somebody Help Me





Gimme Some Lovin - Paris Theatre 1973



I'm A Man 1973 - Paris Theatre 1973




Catch You On The Rebop - Paris Theatre 1973



Let's Have A Party - Paris Theatre 1973



Time Seller





