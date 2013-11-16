The Baby Namboos were a 1990s British trip hop band. One of their members, Mark Porter, is the cousin of Tricky, who produced some tracks on their debut album. Their song "Late Night Antics" inspired a New Jersey rock band to call themselves Mister Behavior, a persona mentioned in the song.

Members: Tricky, Julian Brooke, Leo Coleing, Mark Porter, Claude Wiliams, Aurora Borealis(Zoe Bedeaux)