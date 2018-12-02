The Five SatinsFormed 1954
The Five Satins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06f1ngz.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/178dbef0-eb15-407a-beb8-1c70b1fd1b97
The Five Satins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Five Satins are an American doo-wop group, best known for their 1956 million-selling song, "In the Still of the Night."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Five Satins Tracks
Sort by
To The Aisle
The Five Satins
To The Aisle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f1nhk.jpglink
To The Aisle
Last played on
In The Still Of The Night
The Five Satins
In The Still Of The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f1nhk.jpglink
In The Still Of The Night
Last played on
I'll Be Seeing You
The Five Satins
I'll Be Seeing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f1nhk.jpglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
The Five Satins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist